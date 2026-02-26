‘Made best friend my wife’: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna get married

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared images from their wedding after getting married in Udaipur on February 26.

The couple reportedly had an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends. Vijay and Rashmika have appeared together in the Telugu films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They got married at Mementos by ITC Hotels in Udaipur.

In an Instagram post, Rashmika introduced Vijay as her husband and said, “The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like!”

Rashmika concluded the post saying, "Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you!"