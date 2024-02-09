Lover: A rare Kollywood film that calls out abuse but then falls prey to sexist tropes

At some point into Lover, I could only think this film should be a prescribed watch for all South Asian men, especially the ones who make their way into the cinema industry. A hopeful thought that the third act completely diffused. Manikandan plays Arun, a man with dreams of opening his own cafe, but the only person in his way is himself. His drinking until he turns violent, brazen lack of accountability, his controlling and suspicious attitude with his girlfriend Dhivya (Sri Gouri Priya), leads to heartbreak for both of them. And while throughout the film director Prabhuram Vyas makes the nearly unseen cinematic choice in Kollywood to call out all of this as abuse and not romance, he ends the story on a note that leaves the misogynists in the theatre hooting with glee.

Lover takes Kollywood’s celebration of toxic masculinity head on. The film attempts to show the toll Arun’s lies, vacant promises, and even more empty apologies take on Dhivya. And for once in a Kollywood movie, the heroine stands up for herself. Not as a ‘singapenney’ or any other male fantasies on when it is okay or not okay for a woman to stand up for herself. But simply as many of us who have survived abuse sold to us as love.

Dhivya represents the women raised in conservative families slowly establishing for themselves who they want to be. She has a job in an IT firm that also gives her friendship, safety, and solidarity from her colleagues. Meanwhile, Arun switches between binge drinking and a few weeks of trying to straighten out his life before convincing himself that Dhivya’s attempts to eke out a small space for herself is an immediate threat to him. Alcoholism deserves empathy and support, yes. Rather than contending with the related mental health aspects, Lover makes you wonder what exactly the director wants to say given how he ends the story.