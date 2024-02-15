Love Storiyaan review: A very bingeable celebration of love across bounds

While Love Storiyaan tries hard to capture these challenges, the most beautiful moment in the series happens off camera, or when the couples are focused on one another and sharing banter. For instance, Farida’s reunion with her extended family and long-estranged younger brother during the couple’s hometown revisit in Bangladesh is not captured in the documentary but offered a far more satisfying conclusion. Rahul and Subhadra’s brief exchange about their politics, oppression, and patriarchy reveals the mission that unites them. And in Archana Phadke’s Faasley, the most intimate moments between an Indo-Afghan couple happen when they are in the kitchen, passing ingredients to one another.

Dhanya and Homayon’s cross-border story in Faasley gets the most Bollywood treatment of them all and perhaps where Karan Johar’s touch in recreating their college romance as students in Russia is most visible through young actors frolicking in glistening snow. Perhaps the drama of their cross-border romance, full of immigration challenges and political turbulence in the backdrop of the Taliban’s regime in Afghanistan in the early 2000s could have been brought out more by focusing on their narrations alone, especially Homayon’s heartfelt observations about losing basic freedoms as human beings.

While Love Storiyaan’s ‘filmy’ treatment of its subject matter – as can be expected in a Karan Johar production – has its ups and downs, it is important that art captures real life that ends in ‘happily ever afters’, too. This is strongly illustrated by Collin D’Cunha’s Love Beyond Labels, the story of Kolkata trans couple Tista Das and Dipan Chakraborty, where their experience with their gender identities is intertwined with their love story. The ending montage is a rosy date Dipan has planned for their anniversary – and it works because for far too long LGBTQIA+ relationships and trajectories have been seen through the voyeuristic lens of struggle. It matters that an industry giant like Dharmatic Productions portrays their story with hope as its crux.

“Everyone is an activist,” says Tista, “when you stand for something that is against your ideals.” Love Storiyaan is a mixed bag, with some stories proving more impactful than others. However, it remains vital art for a society increasingly reinforcing the very barriers these couples face, where legal and political tools are increasing scrutiny on what happens in our hearts, homes, and bedrooms. At the heart of love stories like these, is choice, which is why the act of love is as political as it is personal. Whether or not the subtext resonates, Love Storiyaan is highly enjoyable and a palatable binge, and convinces us that love stories make for good entertainment as well as aspiration. Most of all, it is a testament to the resilience of human connection in the face of social division.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the film. Neither TNM nor any of its reviewers have any sort of business relationship with the film’s producers or any other members of its cast and crew.