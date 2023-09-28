‘Love at first sight’: Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian talk about their relationship

Actors Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian sat down for their first official interview with Cinema Vikatan on Wednesday, September 27. This is their first interview after the couple’s wedding on September 13 in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, in the presence of close family and friends. In the interview, the couple spoke about when they first met, how they began dating and other aspects of their relationship.

The couple revealed that they have been dating since 2014, and took a break of three years in between before getting back together again. Ashok met Keerthi at a Deepavali party she had hosted in 2013, when the duo did not know each other yet. Speaking about their first meeting, Ashok said, “It was love at first sight. She looked extremely beautiful in a saree. She stood out to me even in a crowd. More than love at first sight, I would say it was a sense of familiarity towards her despite being strangers that drew me to her.” The couple said they exchanged numbers at the party in 2013, but did not get in touch again until the next year.

The couple laughingly recalled how social media was abuzz with rumours about how they had met during the filming of their upcoming movie Blue Star and decided to get married. Keerthi said, “Since we had kept our relationship under wraps, people assumed we met on the sets of Blue Star and decided to get married. We had a good laugh reading those posts!” Ashok added that some people claimed that the news of their wedding was a publicity stunt to promote the film.