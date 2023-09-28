‘Love at first sight’: Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian talk about their relationship

Actors Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian sat down for their first official interview with Cinema Vikatan on Wednesday, September 27. This is their first interview after the couple’s wedding on September 13 in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, in the presence of close family and friends. In the interview, the couple spoke about when they first met, how they began dating and other aspects of their relationship.
The couple revealed that they have been dating since 2014, and took a break of three years in between before getting back together again. Ashok met Keerthi at a Deepavali party she had hosted in 2013, when the duo did not know each other yet. Speaking about their first meeting, Ashok said, “It was love at first sight. She looked extremely beautiful in a saree. She stood out to me even in a crowd. More than love at first sight, I would say it was a sense of familiarity towards her despite being strangers that drew me to her.” The couple said they exchanged numbers at the party in 2013, but did not get in touch again until the next year.
The couple laughingly recalled how social media was abuzz with rumours about how they had met during the filming of their upcoming movie Blue Star and decided to get married. Keerthi said, “Since we had kept our relationship under wraps, people assumed we met on the sets of Blue Star and decided to get married. We had a good laugh reading those posts!” Ashok added that some people claimed that the news of their wedding was a publicity stunt to promote the film.
Speaking about their relationship, Keerthi said that they went with the flow and did not have any set durations for any milestones. She said, “[The relationship] was my comfort zone. I knew that he was my person and we did not make any grand declarations of love to each other. Our relationship and love were quite unconventional in that sense.” Ashok proposed to Keerthi during an Andaman trip in February earlier this year, the couple revealed.
In what seemed like a teaser to the second part of the interview, Ashok is heard saying that Keerthi is the most beautiful woman in the world according to him, and that he never gave much thought to her complexion. This seemed to be a jab at the unwarranted criticism aimed at Keerthi’s skin colour and her appearance after the couple shared pictures of their wedding.
Both the Kollywood stars are also known to be working together on their upcoming Tami film Blue Star, produced by Pa Ranjith and directed by S Jayakumar. The film is expected to be their first screen release post their wedding. Ashok Selvan will also be seen starring in director CS Karthikeyan’s Saba Nayagan alongside actors Megha Akash and Mayilsamy.