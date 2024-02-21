Love and Let Love: An evocative short film on queer joy, tolerance

How would a single mother who reads Annihilation of Caste and hangs posters of Angela Davis’s quotes react to her daughter being in a same sex relationship? How would an adult queer daughter take to her mother dating a man after the death of her father? These questions form the core of the short film Love and Let Love, directed and produced by Shailaja Padindala, which released on February 15.

Shailaja Padindala is a queer person who directed Naanu Ladies (2021), which followed the trials and tribulations of two women in love with each other. They are also well-known for their film Memories of a Machine (2016), which created a stir for its discourse on child and teenage sexuality.

Presented by anti-caste filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s company Neelam Social, the seven and a half minute, dialogue-less film shares a heartwarming message on acceptance and how love knows no bounds.

The film does not introduce its characters to the audience. Instead, they become mere witnesses to a beautiful and transformative moment in the relationship between a mother and her daughter.