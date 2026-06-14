Longing and belonging: The many shades of love in Bharathiraja’s cinema

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Much has been said and written about the late director Bharathiraja and his corpus of pathbreaking work in Tamil cinema, and how it influenced entire generations of audiences. He turned the spotlight back on nativity, was expressive about love for his ‘sweet Tamizh people’, wrote women with agency, and focused on both creativity and craft. But something not very often spoken about is how he wrote and showcased yearning, or yaekkam, in his movies.

The very agency he wrote his heroines and female characters with ensured they were never wall flowers while pining for someone they loved — they did so with a flourish, and even occasional humour. Even the men pined differently from in others’ cinema — their yearning encased within the contrasting layers of power and vulnerability. Sibling love and the pangs of separation were dealt with with rare sensitivity and intensity. Years later, when Bharathiraja was introduced to audiences as an actor, you could see where the intensity and depth came from — it was all him.

After his directorial debut with the very nuanced 16 Vayathiniley in 1977, three of his films — Kizhakke Pogum Rayil (1978), Mann Vaasanai (1983), and Pudhumai Penn (1984) — had more of a black-and-white approach to their characters. But, even there, in the love stories, there was the yearning to belong to someone. The couples in all three were separated by fate and distance.

In Mann Vaasanai, Muthupechi (Revathi) waits up the entire night because the love of her life, Veerannan (Pandiyan), who went missing, is to return the next morning. She could have been frustrated at the delay, or cried. But her family watches in amusement as she, desire and love written all over her face, wakes up to clean and wash the front yard. Told it is too early, she sits by the door, willing the horizon to take on the shades of dawn. Finally, she spots a rooster, and throws something towards that direction so it would crow — and she runs to everyone insisting it has dawned. The last leg of the wait is simply too much for her.