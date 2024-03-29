Lokesh Kanagaraj-Rajinikanth team up for ‘Thalaivar 171’

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his next directorial venture with Superstar Rajiniknath on Thursday, March 28. The film is tentatively called ‘Thalaivar 171’. Sharing a first look poster, Lokesh also said that the title of the film would be revealed on April 22. This would mark the first collaboration between Lokesh and Rajini.

The poster featured Rajini in a black and white background that resembled the interior of a watch. He is also seen handcuffed with a string of gold coloured watches. The poster further revealed that the film is produced by Kalanithi Maran and Anirudh Ravichander would be composing the music.

Rajini was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer which released in August 2023 and received a moderate response from both the audience and critics. He also appeared in an extended cameo in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s film Lal Salaam which released in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Lokesh’s latest film was Leo starring Vijay and Trisha, which was released in October 2023. The film also received a lukewarm response from the audience and critics alike. Before its release, several people were speculating whether it would be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) and were excited to see Vijay and Trisha share screen space after over a decade.

Leo was a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), where a common plotline connected it with his earlier films Vikram (2022)and Kaithi (2019) and featured some characters from these movies.