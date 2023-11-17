Leonardo DiCaprio's film on Amazon rainforest to make its India premiere at ALT EFF 2023

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'We Are Guardians' based on the Amazon rainforest is set to make its India premiere at the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), 2023.

'We Are Guardians', directed by Chelsea Greene, Rob Groman, and Edivan Guajajara, follows Indigenous forest guardian Marçal Guajajara and activist Puyr Tembe as they valiantly battle against deforestation, illegal logging activities, and the encroachment of their territories by extractive industries.

Speaking of this, the directors of 'We Are Guardians', said, "The state of the Amazon and the situation for Indigenous peoples in Brazil is extremely urgent. Truly it's a matter that concerns the whole world. It's incredible to have Leonardo DiCaprio join our team."

"He has been a huge advocate for environmental and human rights issues throughout his life and an inspiration in the way he uses his worldwide platform to speak out about what's happening. We hope with his help and support we can bring a lot more attention to the film and to the greater cause."

'Path of the Panther', directed by Eric Bendick, will also be screened at the festival. It offers audiences a unique glimpse into the mysterious world of the Florida Panther. This captivating documentary delves into the fascinating natural history of this endangered species, exploring their survival in an ancient ecosystem.

DiCaprio, known for his endeavours that are focused on impacts of climate change, has backed these films as part of his commitment to raising awareness about pressing environmental issues through the medium of cinema. His support highlights the crucial role that storytelling plays in inspiring positive change and fostering environmental stewardship.