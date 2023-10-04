Leo to Raja Marthanda: Six south Indian movies to watch out for in October

From intense romantic dramas to gruesome political murder mysteries, October 2023 is turning out to be an exciting month for south Indian cinema. Commercial movies featuring large stars like Leo and Ratham and movies on the complexity of human relationships like Month of Madhu and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B) are set to hit the screens this month. Here are six south Indian movies releasing in October that you should not miss:
From the trailer of Chaaver, it looks like a gritty crime thriller set in a village bordering a forest. The film, directed by Tinu Pachappan and written by Joy Mathew, is expected to release on October 5. The lead cast of the film include Antony Varghese, Kunchacko Boban, and Arjun Ashokan to name a few.
Watch the trailer of Chaaver:
Directed by CS Amudhan of Tamizh Padam fame, Ratham is set to release on October 6. The cast includes music director and actor Vijay Antony, Ramya Nambeeshan, Mahima Nambiar and Nizhalgal Ravi, among others. From the trailer, the movie appears to be a gruesome political murder mystery.
Watch the trailer of Ratham:
The Kannada film revolves around a medical student studying split personalities when she comes across the protagonist with the same illness. Directed by K Ram Narayan, the film is set to release on October 6. The protagonist of the film, Chiranjeevi Sarja, passed away due to cardiac arrest in June 2020 and Raja Marthanda was his last film. Other members of the cast include Deepti Sati, Meghashree, and Saurav Lokesh among others.
Watch the trailer of Raja Marthanda:
Month of Madhu revolves around the separation of a couple who have been together for 20 years and the complications that arise from it. The film is written and directed by Srikanth Nagothi. Releasing on October 6, the movie stars Swathi Reddy, Shreya Navile, and Naveen Chandra in lead roles.
Watch the trailer of Month of Madhu:
Starring Vijay in the lead role, Leo is one of the most anticipated Tamil releases this year. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film is set to release on October 19 and features other popular actors like Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, and Priya Anand among others. The movie is produced by Sun Pictures and Anirudh Ravichander has composed music. The teaser, songs and the first look from the movie have left fans guessing whether Leo would be a part of the ‘Lokiverse’ where characters from other Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films would make cameos.
Watch a promo from Leo:
Sequel to the successful Sapta Sagaradaaceh Ello (Side A), the film is set to release on October 27. Produced by popular Kannada actor and producer Rakshit Shetty, the first part was an intense romantic drama and the second one seems to follow suit. The film is directed by Hemanth M Rao and features actors like Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Chaithra J Achar.
Watch the teaser of Sapta Sagaradaaceh Ello (Side B):