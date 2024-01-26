Koli Esru review: Akshatha Pandavpura elevates this tender tale of love and resilience

But despite the strife, we see that Huchheeri's being completely revolves around her knee-high daughter Lakshmuu. The kid goes to the local government school and apparently wants to study further. But her mother, having herself been rendered illiterate, fails to recognise the value of education and instead wants Lakshmuu to lend a small hand in her jobs.

What Huchheeri recognises correctly, though, is the little girl's absolute love for Koli Esru. The only catch is that the dish costs money and the mother reckons if her daughter comes along for work, she can possibly demand extra cash and save up for their own little feast. In fact, the only time(s) we see a glint in Huccheeri's eyes is when she promises, in great hope, to her daughter to plate up the succulent chicken gravy.

"Koli Esru, the dish in itself, simply represents the mother's hope and desire to see her kid eat in joy. In many ways, it's a metaphor for the lengths she is willing to go to," says Champa Shetty.

In KT Chikkanna's short story Huchheeri Esarina Prasanga which serves as the source of the film, the focus is on the mother and daughter's impoverished life, their mutual love for koli esru, and little else. It is Champa Shetty who imbues the film with layering and authenticity, transporting us to a nameless yet highly identifiable Indian village.

That authenticity, no doubt, stems not only from the language that the characters speak, but also from the manner in which life unfolds in this place. On the one hand, we get to see an ensemble dominated by non-professional actors who carry the quintessence of the region. On the other hand, there is the vivid visual representation - no two characters, at any given point, in the film are seen sitting idle during a conversation. Champa Shetty shares that this is exactly how life is spent in rural India, where people, especially women, have a weird penchant to keep themselves occupied at all times. That eye for detailing is truly impressive.