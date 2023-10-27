Killers of the Flower Moon: Scorsese’s fine piece of cinema raises difficult questions

Mollie isn’t unaware of his ambitions. Early on, she calls him a “coyote”, an animal associated with dishonesty and avarice. But when one of her sisters tells her that he must actually love her since his uncle is already rich, Mollie buys into the theory. It’s an almost Austenian world – sisters with different personalities, a worried mother, men with eyes on the property, and a quest for true love. But unlike Austen’s heroines who are rewarded with deserving husbands, Mollie and her sisters can harbour no such hope.

De Niro is fantastically gruesome as the self-appointed patriarch of the local community. He speaks the language of the Osage, participates in their customs, asks after their welfare, and displays no hint of his real motives. Dicaprio looks too old to carry the label of the “dumb boy” (as he’s called in one scene), but is masterful in his portrayal of the deceitful Burkhart. Wolf of Wall Street 10 years ago and coyote in Killers of the Flower Moon, Dicaprio eats up the role with relish.

Neither Burkhart nor Hale believes themselves to be bad – and this conviction is rooted in their complete othering of the Osage as less-than-human. In one scene, a man is offered money to kill someone and he refuses. But when it is clarified that the target is Osage, he takes the job – “That’s different”, he says. It’s the kind of convenient differentiation that has enabled genocide across centuries.

At the heart of Killers of the Flower Moon is the marriage between Burkhart and Mollie, and the changing nature of their relationship. Lily Gladstone is of Native American origin, and she invests Mollie with shattering dignity. Yet, we never really meet Mollie the way we meet Burkhart. She and the rest of the Native American characters are cloaked in an air of mystique, and we notice more of their jewellery and clothing than we do of their personalities. There is a lot of emphasis on the Native American way of life and their close bonds with nature, but the gaze feels touristy. The black and white photographs of the Osage startle you into remembering that these are actual historical events – still, there is a distance between these characters and the viewer, a distance that nearly dissolves when it comes to the white men, however despicable they might be. Burkhart’s relationship with his children, too, is unexplored. They are just part of the background for the most part.

What Scorsese focuses on is Burkhart’s conflicting feelings about what he’s doing to Mollie and her people. It’s a questionable choice – should the pain of a white man gain precedence in a story about colonialism and genocide? Is it necessary to understand him at the cost of taking away space from his victims? Why make a 206-minute film centred on his devastation when his actions had far-reaching consequences on an entire community? But then, how authentic would it be if Scorsese made a film centring on a Native American character?