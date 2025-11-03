Kerala film awards: Manjummel Boys sweeps, Mammootty & Shamla Hamza are best actors

Veteran actor Mammootty has bagged the Best Actor (Male) Award for his powerhouse performance in Bramayugam, while Shamla Hamza was named Best Actor (Female) for her moving portrayal in Feminichi Fathima, as the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced in Thrissur on Monday, November 3.

The awards, presented for the year 2024, were declared by Saji Cherian, Kerala’s Minister for Cultural Affairs. A total of 128 films were in contention this year, with 38 shortlisted, under the jury chaired by acclaimed Tamil actor Prakash Raj.

The survival thriller Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram, emerged as the Best Film, with the filmmaker also winning Best Director and Best Screenplay. The film, one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest recent hits, swept several key technical honours, including Best Cinematography (Shyju Khalid), Best Sound Design, and Best Art Direction (Ajayan Chalissery). Vedan bagged the Best Lyrics award, while composer Sushin Shyam bagged the Best Music Director award for the same film, along with Bougainvillea.

Fasil Muhammed was named Best Debut Director for Feminichi Fathima, which also won the Second Best Film award. The romantic comedy Premalu, directed by Girish AD and starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, won the Best Popular Film award. Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s ambitious directorial debut Barroz picked up honours for Best Dubbing Artist male and female, awarded to Sayanora Philip and Bhasi Vaikkom.

The award for Best Story went to Prasanna Vicharage for Paradise, which also received the Special Jury Award. Notably, acclaimed filmmaker Payal Kapadia received the Special Jury Award for Women/Transgender People for her internationally lauded film All We Imagine As Light.

In the acting categories, Lijomol Jose won Best Character Actor (Female) for Nadanna Sambhavam, and Siddharth Bharathan along with Soubin Shahir was recognised as Best Character Actor (Male) for Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys respectively. Asif Ali earned a Special Jury Mention for his performance in the slow-burning thriller Kishkindha Kaandam, as did Tovino Thomas for Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Darshana Rajendran for Paradise, and Jyothirmayi for Bougainvillea.

The fantasy epic Ajayante Randam Moshanam also bagged the Best Visual Effects award. Sumesh Sunder won Best Choreography for Bougainvillea, KS Harisankar was named Best Male Playback Singer for Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and Seba Tommy took home Best Female Playback Singer for Am Ah. Suresh ES received the Best Editing award for Kishkindha Kaandam.

In the craft and design departments, Sameera Saneesh was honoured with the Best Costume Design award for Rekhachithram and Bougainvillea, while Ronex Xavier won Best Makeup Artist.

Winners at a glance

Best Film: Manjummel Boys

Second Best Film: Feminichi Fathima

Best Popular Film: Premalu

Best Director: Chidambaram (Manjummel Boys)

Best Debut Director: Fasil Muhammed (Feminichi Fathima)

Best Actor (Male): Mammootty (Bramayugam)

Best Actor (Female): Shamla Hamza (Feminichi Fathima)

Best Character Actor (Male): Siddharth Bharathan (Bramayugam), Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys)

Best Character Actor (Female): Lijomol Jose (Nadanna Sambhavam)

Best Story: Prasanna Vicharage (Paradise)

Best Screenplay (Original): Chidambaram (Manjummel Boys)

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Lajo Jose, Amal Neerad (Bougainvillea)

Best Editing: Suresh ES (Kishkindha Kaandam)

Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid (Manjummel Boys)

Best Art Direction: Ajayan Chalissery (Manjummel Boys)

Best Music Director: Sushin Shyam (Manjummel Boys and Bougainvillea)

Best Lyrics: Vedan ('Kuthanthram', Manjummel Boys)

Best Background Music: Christo Xavier (Bramayugam)

Best Playback Singer (Male): KS Harisankar (Ajayante Randam Moshanam)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Zeba Tommy ('Aarorum', Am Ah)

Best Makeup Artist: Ronex Xavier

Best Costume Design: Sameera Saneesh (Rekhachithram, Bougainvillea)

Best Choreography: Sumesh Sunder (Bougainvillea)

Best Sound Design: Manjummel Boys

Best Visual Effects: Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Best Sound Mixing: Manjummel Boys

Best Sync Sound: Ajayan Adat (Pani)

Best Dubbing Artist (Female): Sayanora Philip (Barroz)

Best Dubbing Artist (Male): Bhasi Vaikkom (Barroz)

Special Jury Award: Paradise

Special Jury Award for Women/Transgender People: Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine As Light)

Special Mention (Actors): Darshana Rajendran (Paradise), Jyothirmayi (Bougainvillea), Asif Ali (Kishkindha Kaandam), Tovino Thomas (Ajayante Randam Moshanam)