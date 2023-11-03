Keedaa Cola review: Tharun Bhascker’s film is occasionally funny, but that isn’t enough

Naidu speaks broken English in one scene but in another, he constantly corrects Sikander’s language. The latter scene is among the few genuinely funny sequences in the film, but you watch it without investing anything in the characters. In another scene, Naidu suddenly goes into a woke rant about how heroines are portrayed in cinema. Yes, it’s amusing, but you get the impression that these are random clever lines that the director thought of and somehow wanted to include in a film – not something organic to the character.

The second half of Keeda Cola picks up pace, but the film never rises above its skit-like quality. Again, we have a bunch of characters with “quirks” – a squint-eyed assassin, an assassin who is hard of hearing, a very short assassin, and a non-stop talker assassin. Why Tharun thought disability should be exploited for humour is anyone’s guess. Or, why for that matter, should someone’s poor English be so funny? There’s also a tiny plot thread with a trans woman that just looks unnecessary and tokenistic. The intention may not have been to play it for cheap laughs, but that’s what it ends up being. Am I being too woke in the criticism? Well, if Naidu can talk about the state of heroines in our cinema, some woke criticism should be par for the course, shouldn’t it?

Clever comedy is hard to nail because more often than not, the effort to sound clever is enough to kill the humour in a line or situation. Despite its short runtime of just 120 minutes, Keedaa Cola is too laboured. It’s fine to make a film about aimless people but the filmmaking itself ought not to be aimless. This cola runs out of its fizz way too quickly.

Sowmya Rajendran writes on gender, culture, and cinema. She has written over 25 books, including a nonfiction book on gender for adolescents. She was awarded the Sahitya Akademi’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar for her novel Mayil Will Not Be Quiet in 2015.