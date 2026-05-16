Karuppu review: Suriya’s screen presence powers this mythological court drama

In the opening scene of Hari’s Singam, burglars attempting to flee with stolen gold are stopped before they can cross the village’s guardian temple, with the film subtly positioning Suriya as the deity-like protector of the village. Tamil cinema has long blurred the line between heroes and gods, but Karuppu takes that idea literally. Here, Suriya does not merely resemble a god — he is one, or The One, as the film’s title card says.

Written and directed by RJ Balaji, who also plays a pivotal role, Karuppu is an unusual blend of courtroom drama, fantasy and mass entertainer. The film stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Nataraja Subramaniam, Swasika, and others.

At its core, Karuppu is about a god who must navigate a deeply corrupt judicial system without relying on divine powers. RJ Balaji’s writing stands out for the amount of research invested in courtroom procedures and legal loopholes. The film’s portrayal of the judiciary feels grounded and disturbingly believable.

Binu (Anagha Maya Ravi) and her father (Indrans), visitors from Mattanchery in Kerala, lose their gold after being attacked by burglars in Chennai. Stranded in an unfamiliar city, they seek help from the police and the courts, only to find themselves trapped in a system designed to exhaust ordinary people. The film effectively captures the suffocating helplessness of legal delays, manipulative lawyers and endless adjournments. One particularly sharp stretch involves lawyers leisurely feasting on biriyani using the victims’ money while the case drags on indefinitely — a cynical but convincing commentary on institutional corruption.

In a world where humans seem incapable of delivering justice, divine intervention becomes the only solution. Enter Karuppu, the guardian deity known for instant justice. Contrary to his character of delivering prompt justice, he too must face obstacles.

The choice of deity is significant; Karuppu is traditionally viewed as a protector deeply connected to Bahujans and territorial justice, making the supernatural premise feel culturally rooted rather than fantastical.

RJ Balaji plays “Baby” Kannan, a corrupt and manipulative lawyer who dominates the courtroom through deceit and influence. When he arrogantly declares that even god cannot win a case without resorting to corruption, Karuppu takes human form as lawyer Saravanan to defend Binu. What follows is not the straightforward victory one expects from a mass film. RJ Balaji smartly stretches the conflict through several twists, preventing the narrative from becoming predictable the moment Suriya enters the frame.

The film largely succeeds as a courtroom drama packed with several crowd-pleasing moments for fans. As Suriya plays a literal god, the mass moments feel justified. Despite having comparatively limited screen time, an unconventional choice for a star-driven entertainer, Suriya leaves a strong impact. RJ Balaji also peppers the screenplay with playful meta references to Suriya’s earlier films, creating several amusing moments amid the otherwise serious proceedings.

However, the writing is not without flaws. The film opens with Binu and her father being specifically targeted for the valuables in their bag, but the screenplay never convincingly explains how the burglars knew they were carrying gold in the first place. While the first half builds strong momentum and promises an explosive second half, the latter portions lose focus, especially near the pre-climax.

Once Binu’s subplot ends, the narrative begins to drift and struggles to maintain emotional stability. Several contemporary film references — including nods to Vijay’s Leo — along with political commentary are used to fill the slack.

The writing feels messy and incoherent in parts. But still, RJ Balaji manages to salvage the film with a fairly satisfying climax powered by Suriya’s uninhibited performance.

Performance-wise, the cast delivers strongly across the board. Suriya is in excellent form as the fierce and intimidating Karuppu, balancing divinity and rage with conviction. RJ Balaji is irreplaceable. He brings an entertaining unpredictability to Baby Kannan, infusing the antagonist with both humour and menace. Nataraja Subramaniam is superb as the morally compromised judge. Trisha and Swasika, though underutilised, perform their parts effectively, while Indrans and Anagha Maya Ravi lend sincerity to the emotional core of the film.

Technically, Karuppu is polished. Cinematographer GK Vishnu delivers visually rich frames with striking lighting compositions, while the CGI work remains consistently impressive. Sai Abhyankkar’s loud, pulsating score complements the film’s heightened emotions and mass appeal.

Karuppu is overall an entertaining commercial film that works best when embraced on its own fantastical terms. Its ambitious blend of divine mythology, courtroom drama and social commentary does not always hold together seamlessly, but the film remains engaging thanks to its rooted premise, strong performances and Suriya’s commanding screen presence.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the film. Neither TNM nor any of its reviewers have any sort of business relationship with the film’s producers or any other members of its cast and crew.