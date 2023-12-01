Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda Double X to drop on Netflix soon

Director Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda Double X is set to hit Netflix on December 8. The film starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah has been receiving overwhelming praise since its theatrical release in November. Announcing the OTT release, Netflix also added that the film would be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and that it would be coming soon in English.

Set in the 1970s, Double X is considered a prequel to Karthik’s 2014 film Jigarthanda that had Bobby Simha and Sidharth in the lead. Double X follows the story of a Madurai rowdy (Raghava Lawrence) from an Adivasi village in the mountains and undercover operative for the police, pretending to be a renowned filmmaker (SJ Suryah).

The pairing of the two actors in Double X is similar to the characters of Assault Sethu (Bobby Simha) and Karthik (Sidharth) in the 2014 film. Sethu is a feared rowdy in Madurai and Karthik, through an absurd series of events, winds up trying to make a biopic on Sethu. In Double X, SJ Suryah’s Ray Dasan and Raghava Lawrence’s Alliyus Caesar are initially pitted against each other, until they discover a common enemy. The film also pays homage to Hollywood star Clint Eastwood.