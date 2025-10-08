Kantara makers urge fans not to mimic Daiva rituals in theatres and public places

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
The producers of the Kantara films have issued a statement against trivialising ‘Dhaivaradhane’ by either imitating or mimicking the Daiva personas in cinema halls or public places. The statement was issued in the backdrop of outrage against some fans re-enacting scenes from the film, dressed up as Daiva Guliga.
In the statement issued on October 7, the producers, Hombale Films, said, “Dhaivaradhane stands as a profound symbol of faith and cultural pride within Tulunadu, the coastal region of Karnataka. Our films, Kantara and Kantara Chapter-1, were created with the purpose of respectfully portraying this devotion and celebrating the glory of the Daivas.”
“We have strived tirelessly to ensure that the profound respect and unwavering devotion central to Dhaivaradhane were honoured, successfully spreading the significance and heritage of the Tulu soil to the world. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming positive response. However, we have observed that certain individuals have been imitating the Daiva characters from the movie and engaging in inappropriate behaviour in public spaces and gatherings,” the statement added.
The Kantara series portrays the Bhoota Kola tradition — a spirit worship ritual practised predominantly in coastal Karnataka, especially among Tulu-speaking communities. In a recent video, a fan dressed as a Daiva avatar was seen mimicking Dhaivaradhane, inside the Uma Rajendraa theatre in Dindigul, following the screening of Kantara: Chapter 1. Several condemned the act, saying it was disrespectful to the religious and cultural traditions of Tulunadu.
Some even slammed the film for commercialising a sacred tradition, which thereby has contributed to its alleged mockery. There have also been many instances of fans re-enacting Daiva Guliga’s scream from the film. In his interviews, lead actor Rishab Shetty condemned such acts, saying that the scream should not be mocked, as it is deeply associated with the religious sentiments of the people of Tulunadu.
The production house said that Dhaivaradhane or Daiva worship is not intended for performance or casual mimicry. “Such acts amount to trivialising our belief system and deeply hurt the religious sentiments and faith of the Tulu community,” said the statement.
“The sacred nature of Dhaivaradhane must always be upheld. We urge all citizens to recognise the spiritual importance of these portrayals and act responsibly, ensuring that the devotion we sought to celebrate is never compromised or treated lightly. We appreciate your continued support and cooperation in preserving the sanctity of this invaluable cultural heritage,” the statement further appealed.