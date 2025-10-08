Kantara makers urge fans not to mimic Daiva rituals in theatres and public places

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The producers of the Kantara films have issued a statement against trivialising ‘Dhaivaradhane’ by either imitating or mimicking the Daiva personas in cinema halls or public places. The statement was issued in the backdrop of outrage against some fans re-enacting scenes from the film, dressed up as Daiva Guliga.

In the statement issued on October 7, the producers, Hombale Films, said, “Dhaivaradhane stands as a profound symbol of faith and cultural pride within Tulunadu, the coastal region of Karnataka. Our films, Kantara and Kantara Chapter-1, were created with the purpose of respectfully portraying this devotion and celebrating the glory of the Daivas.”

“We have strived tirelessly to ensure that the profound respect and unwavering devotion central to Dhaivaradhane were honoured, successfully spreading the significance and heritage of the Tulu soil to the world. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming positive response. However, we have observed that certain individuals have been imitating the Daiva characters from the movie and engaging in inappropriate behaviour in public spaces and gatherings,” the statement added.