Kantara Chapter 1 first look released: Teaser hints at historical drama set in 300 BC

The first look for Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 was released on Monday, November 10. The posters were released in seven languages including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. Meanwhile, the first look teaser was released in six languages. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is said to be the prequel of the hit Kannada movie Kantara that was released in 2022. The prequel is also expected to be produced by Hombale Films and co-written and directed by Rishabh Shetty.

In the short teaser, Rishabh Shetty is seen running in the forest and finding himself in the middle of a circle of fire. As he is standing there, there is a voice looming large over him saying, “Light! In light everything is visible. But this is not just a light. This is a vision! The light which illuminates the past and the future. Is it visible?” The teaser then shows a man drenched in blood wearing rudraksha (brown prayer beads used by Hindus) holding a trishul (trident) and an axe. The teaser also indicated that the film would be set during the rule of the Kadambas, a royal family in Karnataka that ruled the northern part of the state between 354 and 540 BC.

The first part of the film was set in coastal Karnataka in the 90s and highlighted the conflict between the law enforcement and people dependent on the forest for their livelihood. Kantara was critically acclaimed for shedding light on the traditional art form bhoota kola that is popular in the coast of Karnataka.

Watch the teaser for Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 here: