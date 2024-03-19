Kanguva teaser released, hints at violent historical drama

After much anticipation, the long-awaited teaser of Kollywood actor Suriya’s film Kanguva was released on Tuesday, March 19. Bankrolled by Studio Green, the film is directed by Siva, popular for his film Siruthai. The short teaser which is under a minute offers a glimpse into the film, hinting it to be a historical drama. The teaser also showcases some violence with Suriya leading a group of warriors into battle, and it appears that Bobby Deol is his on-screen rival.

Kanguva’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the other big names among the cast include Bollywood actor Disha Patani. This will be Disha’s first Tamil film.

Siva’s last movie was Annathe which released in 2021 starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. The film received poor reviews from the audience and critics alike. Siva is well-known for his action movies and Kanguva will be his first venture into the historical drama genre, as well as his first collaboration with actor Suriya.

Watch Kanguva's teaser here: