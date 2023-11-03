Kamal Hassan’s Senapathy back in a racy new sneak peak from Shankar’s Indian 2

For Tamil cinema audiences the release of a sneak-peak into Indian 2 is possibly nearly as dramatic an experience as the comeback of Kamal Hassan’s Senapathy after nearly three decades since the character was first seen on screens. Twenty seven years after the release of Indian starring Kamal Hassan in a dual role, director Shankar’s 1996 film on corruption and vigilante justice is set to open a new chapter with Indian 2. We see from the footage, released by none other than Rajinikanth on Friday, November 3, that Kamal’s vigilante character of Senapathy from the prequel is back.

Indian 2 seems to be following its predecessor’s path about addressing issues of political corruption. In several high-decibel scenes, we see characters make payments of extraordinary amounts of money to politicians for everything from government appointments to contracts. Kamal as Senapathy appears to be in a foreign country and tells an unknown person over the phone that “Indian is not dead yet.” In another key scene we see Senapathy—in front of a large painting of Subash Chandra Bose—telling the viewers: “Vanakkam India. Indian is back.”



The film also seems to be making references to recent political developments such as the controversial call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bang pots and pans in support of health care workers at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Fans of Indian will also recognise Senapathy’s trademark attack in a fight, using just two fingers, which makes multiple reappearances in the new footage.