Kamal Haasan won’t be back for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, here’s why

To the shock and dismay of Kamal Haasan fans, the actor will not be returning to his role of hosting Bigg Boss Tamil due to his prior movie commitments. In his statement issued on Tuesday, August 6, Kamal Haasan said, “With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began seven years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I’m unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil.”

He further added, “I have been privileged to reach you in your homes. You have showered me with your love and affection, for which you have my everlasting gratitude. Your spirited and passionate support of the contestants is at the core of what makes Bigg Boss Tamil one of the best television reality shows in India.”

The actor has hosted the show since its inception and now with season 8 possibly just months away, the announcement has caused a social media stir. Kamal’s upcoming movies include Indian 3 and Thug Life. His recently released Indian 2 was panned by the critics and the audience alike.