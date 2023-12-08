Kaiva movie review: Jayathirtha's period actioner is a haphazard mess

It isn't just the events that the writer-director borrows, but also the sensibility and the treatment of the cinema of that era. The word 'rape' is thrown around carelessly and every negative character in the film reeks of misogyny and sadism. There's also unwarranted violence dispensed on the female characters and the director's decision to execute these sequences without feeling any sense of responsibility is truly appalling. In pursuit of presenting a "raw and brutal" love story, Jayathirtha ends up going overboard and foregoes all the nuance and sensibleness that one expects from his work.

Interestingly, when a film's narrative, of all, doesn't work, you see how the rest of its main components fall off the hinges. Kaiva's cinematography, handled by Shwet Priya Naik, is evocative of the '80s but in a superficial, "school-play" manner. Similarly, Dharani Gangeputra's production design lacks the authenticity that we need for these kinds of stories - Ajaneesh B Loknath, a usually dependable guy, too, fails to deliver in this case.

Naturally, the female characters have almost no role to play in this scheme of things but to their advantage, the film isn't focused on the men either. An otherwise skillful writer, Jayathirtha never seems to understand the pulse of his film here and because of that, you just don't understand what the conflict is - does the film want to be a poetic love story along the lines of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello? Or does it wish to be a revenge tale? Maybe it wants to be both in equal parts but the spotty writing doesn't allow Kaiva to be either.

The second half of Kaiva, though, does promise to pick up some pace but the 'too little, too late' feeling doesn't leave you. Jayathirtha tries his best to entice us through a blaring soundtrack and a small sequence of innovative action pieces, but these are only momentary pleasures. After a point, you find the story to be simply plodding along and there's very little that we care about the characters' journey, so, the only thought at this point is to see the credits roll up.

At the end of it all, Kaiva is a huge opportunity missed because the premise and the setting offer so much potential for drama and conflict. Jayathirtha Jayanna, despite being aware of what's in hand, seems a little too confused about his approach. His writing feels haphazard and the central emotional core seems lacking in the film.

