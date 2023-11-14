Kaathal The Core trailer is out: Mammootty plays man of few words in film with Jyothika

In the trailer of Mammootty’s movie with Jyothika, Kaathal The Core, released on Monday, November 13, he can be seen playing a man of few words who, interestingly, embarks on a political journey. The whole trailer, two minutes long, has only a few dialogues between the pair, hinting at a minimalistic approach by renowned director Jeo Baby, who made the hugely successful movie, The Great Indian Kitchen. Kaathal The Core has been a much anticipated film, with the two stars coming together for the first time under the direction of a filmmaker like Jeo Baby.

The film, written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, also features actors Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, Alex Alister and Anagha Akku in supporting roles. It is expected to be released on November 23.

The trailer of the film suggests that it is a politico-legal family drama. Mammootty’s character Mathew Devassy contests the panchayat elections as a left-wing independent candidate, which appears to backfire, creating hassles in his family. Mathew is shown as a serious person who has very little to talk about. Towards the end of the trailer, he asks “what is there to talk about now that we have been married for more than 20 years?” However, in the trailer, it is Jyothika’s character that says nothing at all.