Kaantha review: Dulquer’s period drama is a riveting saga, undone by a weak second half

Kaantha (Tamil)

Director Selvamani Selvaraj’s Kaantha attempts to examine the dangerous egos that have shaped and destroyed superstars across eras. Though the makers insist the film is not directly based on veteran Tamil icon MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, there is an episode from his life which makes you associate it with him.

The film unmistakably borrows fragments from the lives of many larger-than-life figures whose off-screen flaws have become part of cinema lore.

Set in the 1980s, the period drama follows the simmering rivalry between superstar TK Mahadevan (Dulquer Salmaan) and his guru, celebrated filmmaker Ayya (Samuthirakani). Mahadevan rises to fame by intuitively understanding what his audience wants, while Ayya defiantly clings to the sanctity of good writing and refuses to dilute his artistic ideals. Their clashing philosophies and Ayya’s inability to adapt to changing tastes ignite a deep conflict.

Both individuals come together to redo a dropped film, the director’s dream project. However, TMK exhibits his now-gained power and popularity to make amends to the script, including changing its title from Saantha to Kaantha to suit his hero image. The script of Saantha and the film Kaantha mirror each other, offering fantastic drama.