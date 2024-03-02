Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha review: A GVM film that lacks punch or passion

As critics, we quite easily call a film lazy or amateur without considering what the filmmaker might be going through. Except, considering the filmmaker’s plight is not the job. The job is to read the film and say what we think (hopefully from our informed — albeit personal — perspective). Even this attempt at objectivity isn’t possible with Gautham Vasudev Menon's films because his ‘plight’ is so intertwined with what he makes for the screen.

Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha is the story of an assassin who falls in love with a prosecutor in danger, and swears to protect her. While this is as good a premise as any, Gautham Vasudev Menon goes out of his way to make the film unwatchable. He gives us nothing to hang on to, no one to root for or hate.

The character of Joshua, the eponymous protagonist played by Varun, is written with a niggling indifference. He fashions himself as a killer-for-good but shows no moral dilemma about any of the violence. For an “international assassin,” he has nothing but street fighting skills. His backstories are grotesquely irrelevant. The only way we understand his ‘love’ is through close-up shots of the heroine’s eyes (which unfortunately say nothing).

Kundhavi (Raahei), Joshua’s love interest, is spoken about as the assistant US district attorney, the daughter of the district attorney, the lead in a controversial case, brave, blah, blah. But she is your garden variety damsel in distress who would wake up a half-dead Joshua to save her from attackers, instead of doing anything about it herself.

For a lawyer, she has no moral quandary about falling in love with an assassin who has killed 25 people (yes, they mention that in the film), even as she talks about the horrors of drug-related murders. Love is blind, I’ve heard, but does it also erase brain cells?