Jimmy Kimmel to return as host for 96th Academy Awards

Kramer and Yang continued, “We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

As per People, this will be Kimmel’s fourth time as emcee and his second consecutive year since he hosted the Oscars last year — which Entertainment Weekly reported was the most watched of any awards show in three years with 18.7 million viewers. He also hosted the ceremony in 2017 and 2018 before it went host-less from 2019 to 2021. Oscars 2022 saw Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer as hosts.

Last month, the Academy announced the creative team behind the ABC broadcast, which will be led by director Hamish Hamilton for the fourth time. Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullen will be first-time executive producers of the upcoming programme, with Kapoor doubling as showrunner.