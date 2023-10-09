Jeeva to Daredevil Musthafa: 5 south Indian cricket movies to watch during World Cup

Whether one is a cricket fan or not, there is no denying the impact cricket wields on Indian popular culture. Movies on cricket do not only delve into the sport but also offer a peek into how the sport cuts across various aspects of people’s lives. As the cricket World Cup tournament craze reaches fever pitch, here are five south Indian movies that have explored cricket and the complex human relationships associated with the sport:

Jeeva (Tamil)

Written and directed by Susindheeran, Jeeva (2014) is one of the few movies that subtly touches upon the casteism that exists in cricket in Tamil Nadu. Starring Vishnu Vishal, Sri Divya, Soori, and Lakshman Narayan in lead roles, Jeeva follows the stories of two young middle class boys who have aspirations of playing cricket professionally and the struggles that come with it. The movie is sensitive, realistic and an ode to young people who dream of making it big in cricket.

Watch the trailer of Jeeva here: