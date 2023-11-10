Japan review: Karthi’s film is at best a poor parody of heist dramas

When the audience sees Karthi for the first time in director Raju Murugan’s Japan, he is getting off a golden helicopter, followed by an entourage of women. Soon after, he is in a face-off with a police officer named Raja (Karthi). Raja has a bulletproof leather jacket while Japan, a notorious thief (also Karthi), can stop a mini-missile with his bare hands. Japan’s sidekick and a police constable die in the crossfire, but not before making corny jokes and putting on a skull cap to signify the latter’s religion. Before this reviewer could type down her critique into the mobile phone, it was revealed that this sequence was a movie directed by Japan, who wanted to chronicle his face-offs with the police. At this point, with a taste of Japan’s poor filmmaking skills, one would hope that the rest of the movie would be a saving grace. Dear reader, brace yourself.

Karthi’s Japan Muni is a menacing thief, infamous for his heists that follow a signature modus operandi. Except that there are no thrills or elaborate plans even when heavily guarded treasures are being stolen. The film quickly loses the plot and becomes a cat-and-mouse chase between two police teams trying to capture Japan. Multiple characters like politicians, jewellery shop owners, and actors are thrown in to create an elaborate mess. None of them are memorable except a rag picker (an excellent Sanal Aman) who gets caught in the maze.

Even fights between the bad guys and the worse guys involving water guns, dynamite-laden palm fruits, and good old pistols are not exciting. Japan doesn’t forget to pack the trite ‘sentimental mother stereotype’ which evokes no emotion.