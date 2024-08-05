‘It was not me’: Vijay Antony denies making changes to Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan

Actor-music composer Vijay Antony issued a clarification on Monday, August 5 that he was not involved in making any changes to the film Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan, without the director’s consent.

Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan is directed by SD Vijay Milton of Goli Soda fame. Along with Vijay Antony, the film also stars Sarath Kumar, Sathyaraj, Megha Akash, and others. The film was released on August 2.

Following the film’s release, the director made a shocking claim that someone had – without his knowledge – added a two-minute scene in the beginning of the film, which kills the suspense and reveals the story. Vijay Milton said that this scene was not there in the final output when it was sent to the Censor Board. Expressing shock, he urged the audience to overlook the scene while watching the film.

Reacting to this, Vijay Antony, the lead actor of the film, issued a statement titled: “It was not me”. “My friend, Mr Vijay Milton, the director of Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan, has expressed sadness that a two-minute scene at the beginning of the film was added by someone without his consent. It was not me,” he said.

Following this, Vijay Milton thanked Vijay Antony for providing the clarification and said that they both have come a long way together and enjoy a good relationship with each other. He also said that the controversial two-minute scene was removed from the film following the intervention of senior actor Sarath Kumar with the producer. Sarath Kumar plays an important role in the film.

According to the director, Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan is scheduled to be released as Toofan in Telugu on August 9.