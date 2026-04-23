Is Ayurveda harming people? Malayalam movie Vaazha II stirs debate

An on-screen death has revived a long-standing debate on health, healing, and what counts as harm. The Malayalam coming-of-age comedy Vaazha II: Biopic Of A Billion Bros, directed by Savin SA, has triggered a polarising question that seems to go nowhere every time it pops up – do Ayurvedic medicines purportedly cause more harm than good?

The film revolves around the lives of four boys and their families. One of them is Vinayak, who was brought up by his father (played by Bijukuttan). In several scenes, we see Vinayak’s father gulping arishttam, an Ayurvedic concoction. When he suspects that Vinayak is abusing narcotic substances, he makes him drink some arishttam, saying that it will flush out toxins. However, in the end, Vinayak, who is studying abroad, is told that his father passed away due to liver cirrhosis. It is implied that the excessive consumption of arishttam led to the deterioration of his liver.

Though this plot point is used to depict how Vinayak’s character arc ends, the subtle critique of Ayurvedic medication caused a stir, with several Ayurvedic doctors claiming that this is part of a propaganda against traditional Indian medicine. Meanwhile, many practitioners of modern medicine have appreciated the film for showing what they have been cautioning about all along.

This conversation is quite complex, considering that both Ayurveda and modern medicine claim a role in the healthcare of people in India. It impacts how we navigate trust, evidence, and risk when it comes to medicines.

What both sides say

The Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) has reportedly taken offence to the film, claiming that it misrepresents Ayurveda. Citing that the scenes deteriorate trust in established Ayurvedic treatment modules and medicines, the AMAI is mooting legal action, reports say.

Moreover, Ayurvedic practitioners claim that films like these are part of a larger propaganda to dismiss traditional knowledge and medicine in the name of science, alleging that pharma giants have been pushing this narrative for a long time. They add that the side effects of Ayurvedic medicines are exacerbated while suppressing those caused by modern medicines.

On the other hand, practitioners of modern medicine say that the film must be appreciated for addressing the ill effects of Ayurveda. Hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, more popularly known as The Liver Doc, said that while the side effects of modern medicine cannot be dismissed, the composition of Ayurvedic medicines needs scrutiny.

“While studying the side effects of drug-induced liver injuries, it is observed that liver damage caused by alternative medicines is higher compared to modern medicines. Ayurvedic doctors often prescribe medicines without sufficient research, and when the patients develop side effects, they come to us,” he said in a video on the Vaazha II controversy.

Another interesting facet of this controversy is also the East versus West debate, where elements of nationalistic fervour have crept in. In the current era of right-wing revivalism, several netizens caution that the glorification of alternative medicine as traditional knowledge that is pitted against pharmaceutical giants is a slippery slope.

So far, however, there has been no official response from the makers of the film regarding this.

Vaazha II is the sequel to Vaazha: Biopic Of A Billion Boys. Both films did well at the box-office, and the makers have announced a third part, which will feature the coming-of-age of women.