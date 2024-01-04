Ira Khan wedding: Internet in splits as groom gets married in vest and shorts

Celebrity weddings often attract attention, but the marriage ceremony of Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, and Nupur Shikhare grabbed more eyeballs, courtesy– the groom’s sartorial choice.

The internet could stop talking about the contrast between Ira and Nupur in the costume department. While Ira wore a white outfit for her special day, Nupur was casually dressed in trainer clothes. Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, ditched the traditional choice of the horse and jogged for 8 kms to reach the wedding venue. During the ceremony, he was seen wearing a black vest and white shorts.