Ira Khan wedding: Internet in splits as groom gets married in vest and shorts

Celebrity weddings often attract attention, but the marriage ceremony of Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, and Nupur Shikhare grabbed more eyeballs, courtesy– the groom’s sartorial choice.
The internet could stop talking about the contrast between Ira and Nupur in the costume department. While Ira wore a white outfit for her special day, Nupur was casually dressed in trainer clothes. Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, ditched the traditional choice of the horse and jogged for 8 kms to reach the wedding venue. During the ceremony, he was seen wearing a black vest and white shorts.
As expected, the Internet didn’t leave a chance to polish its skills in humour as many netizens spoke about the groom’s choice for his special day.
Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira in 2022, and he is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony on Tuesday. The couple made it official on the night of Wednesday. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.
Earlier, Ira dropped a quirky selfie on her Instagram as she took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared the picture in which she can be seen sporting the 'Bride-to-be' headband.
(With IANS inputs)