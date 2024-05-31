Indian documentaries are excelling on world stage, but they need distribution in India

The North American funds, festivals, and consequently markets have only recently woken up to support talent from Asia with the recent push for diversity and inclusion. Nishtha became one of the first to be inducted into the jury for the Academy Awards but it has taken her a few years to see her own film stand a chance at these Awards as younger talent from India had their documentaries shortlisted and nominated for the Oscars after they won awards at the Sundance Film Festival, which is once again an Academy Award qualifying festival.

Writing with Fire, All that Breathes, Against the Tide are Indian documentaries that premiered and won awards at Sundance in three consecutive years and then found themselves in the Academy Awards race. It is ironic that India only began to take notice of this genre when it squeezed itself past the very narrow gate for documentary at the Academy Awards that hardly places emphasis on the genre. In the 24 categories of the Academy Awards, only two are for documentary – Best Feature Documentary and Best Short Documentary, the rest of the categories revolve around fiction.

Mainstream film industry is taking note

The recent spate of successes, including The Elephant Whisperers receiving the first Academy Award for Documentary Short from India, has made the home audience wake up to the global power and clout of the Indian documentary. The mainstream industry too is taking note for two reasons. Firstly, India is the biggest producer of fiction films in the world with little to no support for documentaries, which can be produced with far less budget and risk. Behind every film that gets nominated is a determined story of filmmakers taking on great odds and financial risk to attain this rare achievement. For every success, there are many good documentaries that do not make it past the gatekeepers of the biggest festivals and remain undiscovered gems with little to no revenue streams.

Secondly, even if a documentary does manage to qualify for the Academy Awards, it is difficult to launch a successful campaign bolstered by budgets to hold its own amidst the hype, hoopla, and PR machinery that make it a hurdle race to make it past every voting milestone. The Indian documentary making it to the final few means that besides the sheer chutzpah, funding and international support has grown over the years.