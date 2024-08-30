Indian 2 makers receive legal notice for releasing film on OTT violating agreement

Multiplex Association of India (MAI), an association of multiplex cinema operators in India, has reportedly sent a legal notice to Indian 2 makers, for allegedly violating the agreement of releasing the film only after eight weeks of its release.

MAI is the national body of multiplex cinema operators, representing around 18 national and regional multiplex chains.

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh and others was released in theatres on July 12. The film was panned by critics and audiences alike. On August 9, the film was released on OTT platform Netflix.

Alleging that the Hindi version of the film was released on OTT against the guidelines of MAI, a legal notice was issued to the producers. As per the guidelines, the film should be released on OTT only after a 8-week window period. Indian 2 (Hindustani 2 in Hindi) was released across the country after signing an agreement with the multiplex chains that they would not release the film on OTT in less than 8-weeks after its theatrical release. Contrary to the agreement, the film was released in less than six weeks.

“The Multiplex Association of India has laid a set of rules for theatrical release of films in Hindi. The rules expect the producers to follow a strict 8-week OTT window, and the ones who don’t obey the laid guidelines, won’t get a release in the top 3 national multiplex chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis. The team of Indian 2 (Hindustani 2) had agreed on the said guidelines and fetched a release in national chains,” a PinkVilla quoted a source as saying.

According to the Entertainment website, MAI was shocked to discover that the Hindi version of Indian 2 is streaming now on Netflix, much before the stipulated 8-week window.

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1997 film Indian. The film was directed by Shankar, and produced by Lyca Productions. The film is set to have another sequel - Indian 3, which was promised to be released in 2025. However, with the failure of Indian 2 at the box-office, the release of the Indian 3 is uncertain.