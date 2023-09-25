Flix

In pictures: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tie the knot in Udaipur

Prominent personalities such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and former tennis star Sania Mirza attended the ceremony at Leela Palace in Udaipur.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav ChadhaInstagram
TNM Staff

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot on Sunday, September 24, in Udaipur. The bride, Parineeti, was seen wearing an ivory coloured lehenga with emerald jewellery while Raghav was seen wearing a similar coloured suit. One day after the wedding, the couple took to social media to share pictures from the ceremony with the caption, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.” 

