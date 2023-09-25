In pictures: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tie the knot in Udaipur

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot on Sunday, September 24, in Udaipur. The bride, Parineeti, was seen wearing an ivory coloured lehenga with emerald jewellery while Raghav was seen wearing a similar coloured suit. One day after the wedding, the couple took to social media to share pictures from the ceremony with the caption, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”