In pictures: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tie the knot in Udaipur

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot on Sunday, September 24, in Udaipur. The bride, Parineeti, was seen wearing an ivory coloured lehenga with emerald jewellery while Raghav was seen wearing a similar coloured suit. One day after the wedding, the couple took to social media to share pictures from the ceremony with the caption, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.” .The wedding ceremonies took place at the Leela Palace in Udaipur on Sunday. Pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi, mehendi, and a sangeet were also held. According to the NDTV, a Sufi night was organised last week in Delhi as a part of the pre-wedding festivities. The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi this year. The wedding was attended by prominent celebrities and political leaders alike. Notable names like Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were in attendance. Sania Mirza, who is a close friend of Parineeti Chopra, and Manish Malhotra, who designed the bride’s lehenga, were also at the wedding. Priyanka Chopra, who is Parineeti Chopra’s cousin, was not present at the ceremony as she was busy with work, the NDTV reported. Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Uunchai (2022), an OTT film directed by Sooraj Barjatya and written by Abishek Dixit. Her next movie Mission Raniganj is expected to release on October 6 and is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.