In pics: Actor Kalidas Jayaram and model Tarini Kalingarayar get engaged

Actor Kalidas Jayaram got engaged to model Tarini Kalingarayar, on Friday, November 10. The couple, however, are yet to make an official announcement. Posts shared on social media show the couple sporting pastel pink dresses during the ceremony. Kalidas's parents, actors Jayaram and Parvathy and his sister Malavika were also seen in the video of the ceremony.

Kalidas has been dating the Tamil Nadu native Tarini for a while now. Last Onam, Kalidas posted a family picture with Tarini for the first time. The actor made an official announcement about their relationship on this year’s Valentine’s day. Since then, the actors have been posting images together in their respective social media handles.