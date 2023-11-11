In pics: Actor Kalidas Jayaram and model Tarini Kalingarayar get engaged

Actor Kalidas Jayaram got engaged to model Tarini Kalingarayar, on Friday, November 10. The couple, however, are yet to make an official announcement. Posts shared on social media show the couple sporting pastel pink dresses during the ceremony. Kalidas's parents, actors Jayaram and Parvathy and his sister Malavika were also seen in the video of the ceremony.
Kalidas has been dating the Tamil Nadu native Tarini for a while now. Last Onam, Kalidas posted a family picture with Tarini for the first time. The actor made an official announcement about their relationship on this year’s Valentine’s day. Since then, the actors have been posting images together in their respective social media handles.
Tarini was Miss Tamil Nadu in 2019 and was the third runner-up for the Miss Universe India in 2021. She received the ‘Best Fashion Model' award at the She Tamil Nakshatram Awards 2023. Kalidas debuted in the film industry as a child artist through the film Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal. He has acted in several Malayalam and Tamil films since then. He received wide appreciation for his recent performances in Tamil anthologies Putham Pudhu Kaalai and Paava Kadhaigal; and films Vikram and Natchathiram Nagargiradhu.