IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas conferred Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

Acclaimed Hollywood actor-producer Michael Douglas was conferred with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award during the closing ceremony of 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), here on Tuesday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Michael Douglas’s wife and award-winning actress Catherine Zeta Jones were present on the occasion, among others.

After receiving the award, Douglas termed Satyajit Ray as a world-class filmmaker.

“Cinema is one of the few mediums that have the power to unite and transform us. Today, the global language of cinema is more meaningful than ever. IFFI is a reminder of magic of filmmaking and cross-cultural artistic expressions, transcending time, language and geographies,” he said.

In his distinguished career spanning over six decades, Douglas has been nominated for two Oscars and won both of them -- as producer of the Best Picture winner 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975), and as Best Actor for 'Wall Street' (1988).

Douglas also expressed his admiration for Indian cinema, saying 'RRR', 'Om Shanti Om' and 'The Lunchbox' are among his favourite Indian films.

Highlighting the role of movies in uniting the world, Douglas said that films share the same language and bring us closer together.

“The audience from all around the world can understand what is going on in movies. Movies create this international connection. This is the magic, beauty and joy of this industry and that’s why I love this business very much,” he said.

He also said that it is a tremendous honour to receive the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award in Goa.

In a recollection of his college days, he candidly shared that he had studied the works of Satyajit Ray like 'Pather Panchali' and 'Charulata' in his film course and getting an award named after him is truly special.

“Ray’s pictures were so interesting... they portrayed reality. The greatness of Ray is that he was not only a director, but also a writer, film editor, musician, and all at the same time,” he reminisced.