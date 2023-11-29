IFFI 2023: 'Kantara' bags Special Jury Award

Persian film Endless Borders by Abbas Amini has bagged the Golden Peacock for Best Film at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that concluded in Goa, on Tuesday, November 28. Indian filmmaker Rishab Shetty bagged the Special Jury Award for Kantara, and the Hindi comedy-drama series Panchayat 2 that streamed on Amazon Prime, clinched the first-ever OTT Award for web series.

Endless Borders is an emotionally charged narrative set against the backdrop of an Iranian teacher's odyssey amid the turmoil ignited by the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan. The film intricately delves into the complexities of prejudice, moral dilemmas, and forbidden love. In a citation, the jury said, “The film is about how complicated physical borders might be, yet nothing can be more complicated than the emotional and moral borders that you impose upon yourself. Film festivals, after all, are about crossing borders and in the case of this film, the director has crossed political borders at the cost of his own freedom.”

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat 2 intricately weaves the tale of Abhishek Tripathi, an urban graduate reluctantly embracing the role of secretary at a decrepit panchayat office in the remote fictional village of Phulera. Following the resounding success of its debut season, the second season plunges deeper into Abhishek's life in Phulera, navigating fresh challenges amid village politics while preparing for his Common Admission Test (CAT), striving for a corporate future. The second season, laced with relatable moments and humour, candidly depicts the daily trials of village life, spotlighting Abhishek's evolving relationships with Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad, and Manju Devi, while juggling diverse village issues.