‘Ideologies contradict mine’: Chinmayi apologises for singing in Mohan G’s Draupathi 2

After facing criticism, singer and voice artist Chinmayi Sripaada issued an apology on December 1 for her association with Draupathi 2, directed by Mohan G — a director known for anti-Dalit films. Chinmayi clarified that she would have refused to be a part of the film had she known it was directed by Mohan G.

The film stars Richard Richi and Rakshana Induchoodan.

Chinmayi has performed the song ‘Emkoney’. Music for the film is composed by Ghibran. The song’s promo was released on December 1, prompting backlash against the singer.

Clarifying how she unintentionally became part of the film, Chinmayi said in a statement, “At the outset, my heartfelt apologies for Emkoney. Ghibran is a composer I have known for 18 years, since my jingle-singing days. When his office called for this song, I just went and sang as I usually do. If I remember right, Ghibran wasn't present during this session – I was given an idea on how to sound tonally for the song; I finished the recording and I left.”

She added, “It is only now that I have got to learn about the context. If I had known beforehand, I would never have collaborated because the ideologies are in complete contradiction to mine. This is the absolute truth.”