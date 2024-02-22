Hyderabad: Bigg Boss fame Shanmukh Jaswanth arrested for alleged possession of ganja

The Hyderabad police on Thursday, February 22, arrested Bigg Boss contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth and his brother Sampath Vinay at the former’s residence. The police officials where acting on a complaint filed by a woman who accused Sampath of cheating and sexual harassment. When the search team visited the flat, they allegedly found Shanmukh with marijuana in his possession.

Speaking to the media, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Venakata Ramana Goud said, “The complainant approached Narsingi police station that Sampath had promised to marry her. She alleged that he failed to keep the promise and was now married to someone else. Police officials visited Shanmukh's residence to arrest Sampath and narcotic material was found in Shanmukh's possession, leading to his arrest as well. Both will be sent for remand.”

Narsingi police told TNM that Sampath was book under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape). In addition, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was invoked against both Shanmukh and Sampath.