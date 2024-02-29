Hukum, Haaland ka Hukum: Manchester City’s tribute to ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth

A video uploaded by English Premier League football club Manchester City on Thursday, February 28, featuring the team’s goal machine Erling Haaland on Instagram has won the hearts of many in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The reason? None other than Superstar Rajinikanth.
The Instagram reel, a compilation of Haaland’s best goals in the league, plays out as an ode to Rajinikanth. It starts with the classic title card of Rajinikanth that Tamil movie-goers have grown up watching–with Haaland replacing the big bold letters of Rajinikanth’s. The video uses the song ‘Hukum’ from Rajinikanth’s 2023 Tamil movie Jailer, which went on to become a major blockbuster across the country.
The comment section of the reel was filled with Tamil football fans. One fan wrote, “Convinced, that admin is from Tamil Nadu.” The reel also attracted fans from Manchester City’s arch rivals Manchester United, the team’s next opponent in the league on March 3. “Don’t know what he is going to do on Sunday,” the comment read.
Watch the Instagram reel here