Hukum, Haaland ka Hukum: Manchester City’s tribute to ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth

A video uploaded by English Premier League football club Manchester City on Thursday, February 28, featuring the team’s goal machine Erling Haaland on Instagram has won the hearts of many in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The reason? None other than Superstar Rajinikanth.

The Instagram reel, a compilation of Haaland’s best goals in the league, plays out as an ode to Rajinikanth. It starts with the classic title card of Rajinikanth that Tamil movie-goers have grown up watching–with Haaland replacing the big bold letters of Rajinikanth’s. The video uses the song ‘Hukum’ from Rajinikanth’s 2023 Tamil movie Jailer, which went on to become a major blockbuster across the country.