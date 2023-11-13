How Indian Taylor Swift fans became targets of vitriolic trolling

The fans of south Indian movie stars burst crackers outside theatres, erect life size cutouts of the actors, and pour milk on these cutouts to venerate them like gods to celebrate a movie release. Once they enter the theatres, which are almost always dominated by groups of young men, there is no end to hooting, whistling, cheering, dancing to the songs, and throwing confetti to express love for their favourite heroes. In fact, it would be a surprise if one can hear the dialogues on the first day, first shows (FDFS) of these stars.

Such celebrations are not always free of problems. Recently, before the release of the much anticipated Tamil movie Leo starring Vijay and Trisha and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, fans damaged the seats in Chennai’s Rohini Theatre when the trailer was screened. For some fans, FDFS celebrations have ended fatally as well .

Worldwide, fan culture, especially in sports, has been notorious for being toxic but has not received half the criticism women fans receive. In 2021, United Kingdom’s National Centre for Domestic Violence (NCDV) shared data which showed that whenever England’s football team plays, domestic violence cases shoot up by 26%, whatever the outcome of the match. Another study by researchers at Lancaster University from 2013 revealed that domestic abuse rose by 26% when England won or drew a match and 38% when they lost. Apart from this, there have been records of vandalism, racist sloganeering at players, and general violence from male sports fans when their teams have lost.

‘Women having a good time unacceptable’

Celebrations by fans of Taylor Swift or any artist largely listened to by women invite more scrutiny, criticism, and trolling when compared to fandoms of sports teams, male artists, and movie stars. This can be seen as an extension of how art, pop culture, and literature consumed by women are generally seen as inferior and trivialised. They are not considered ‘serious’ or ‘intellectually stimulating’ enough for men as they are mostly concerned with the affairs of women’s lives.

Meenakshi Thirukode, a writer and cultural theorist, explained this excessive trolling as a result of how conventional femininity is perceived in society. She said, “Any expression of femininity is looked down upon, whether it is at a workplace or in personal relationships. At the same time, we also live in a time where art is made based on its profitability. Increasingly, there has been art and music and movies that cater to women as it is profitable, so there will be some trivialisation by people who do not enjoy it.”

When asked why parts of the internet were fuming over such seemingly harmless celebrations, Sneha said that women are, unfortunately, targets no matter what they do. “In my opinion, some men find it unacceptable to see women having a good time, especially when they’re not seeking the men’s validation. Women at the theatre did whatever they wanted without thinking about men, present or not. There aren’t a lot of things that women can do without worrying about men, but watching movies like The Eras Tour is an exception,” she added.

Women and access to public space

As much as art and pop culture enjoyed by women is trivialised, there is also a question of how accessible theatres are to women. While the women attending The Eras Tour were definitely more privileged than their lowered caste/class counterparts, occupying public space has been a challenge for women across intersections. Similarly, public expression of joy is often not a privilege that extends to women unless it is in ‘acceptable’ circumstances, often within the purview of men’s ‘well-meaning’ supervision.

It is also rare for women to access public spaces, especially for leisure activities like watching movies, as they are also often burdened with domestic labour and have little time to themselves. However, as more women work outside their homes and have disposable incomes, they are beginning to frequent establishments for leisure like theatres and even enjoying movies ‘like men do’. This is bound to rattle the more conservative sections of society.

Meenakshi is of the opinion that public spaces have long been occupied by men of upper classes and castes while women were relegated to private spaces. She said, “These men could dance in public if they wanted to and it would be ‘amazing’ because they have always occupied this space. For women, even to be present in these spaces required a male companion, let alone express themselves. Very few people also speak about women’s joy and happiness. Everyone is happy to emancipate and liberate women but the world does not seem ready enough for women who say joy is their resistance.”

As women watched movies like The Eras Tour and Barbie (to some extent), it allowed them to celebrate without being subjected to the male gaze. While Taylor Swift’s music might not be enjoyed by everyone, reactions to her fans celebrating her music publicly and loudly has received surprisingly harsh criticism. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the release of The Eras Tour in India is the ‘bad blood’ that still exists between women occupying public spaces and simply celebrating art they enjoy.