Hombale Films announces Salaar trailer release date

The trailer for Prabhas's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF and KGF 2 fame, is set to release on December 1 at 7.19 pm, announced the film's producer, Hombale Films. The announcement was made along with the release of a new poster on social media, with Hombale Films urging fans to prepare for an explosive celebration.

“Gear up for an explosive celebration #SalaarCeaseFire Trailer is set to detonate on Dec 1st at 7:19 PM Happy Deepavali Everyone,” the production house said on X (formerly Twitter).