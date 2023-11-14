Hombale Films announces Salaar trailer release date

The trailer for Prabhas's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF and KGF 2 fame, is set to release on December 1 at 7.19 pm, announced the film's producer, Hombale Films. The announcement was made along with the release of a new poster on social media, with Hombale Films urging fans to prepare for an explosive celebration.
“Gear up for an explosive celebration #SalaarCeaseFire Trailer is set to detonate on Dec 1st at 7:19 PM Happy Deepavali Everyone,” the production house said on X (formerly Twitter).
The film, set for a worldwide IMAX release, will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and English. Salaar, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan, is scheduled for release on December 22, coinciding with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
Originally slated for a September 28 release, Salaar was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, according to the production house. The movie was filmed in India and various locations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Salaar's teaser was unveiled on July 6, and with Prabhas seeking success post the Baahubali series, fans are eagerly anticipating the film's release.
