Hombale Films announce that release of Prabhas’s Salaar postponed

Much to the disappointment of fans, the release of Prabhas’s highly-anticipated Salaar Part I: Ceasefire has been postponed. The action film, directed by Prashant Neel of KGF fame, was scheduled for release on September 28, but has been delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the production house Hombale Films said. The makers did not reveal the exact reason for the film getting postponed.
In a statement on Wednesday, September 13, Hombale Films said, “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.”
“Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.”
The makers have not announced the new release date of Salaar. Besides Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy. Prithviraj plays a villain in the film.
Salaar was shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The pan-India film will be released in five languages–Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Salaar’s teaser was released on July 6. With Prabhas not having any hit films post the Baahubali series, his fans were pinning their hopes on Salaar.
Prabhas was last seen in Adipurush, a Bollywood film directed by Om Raut and written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The film, which was released on June 16, was a re-telling of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Besides becoming a box-office disaster, the film received backlash because of the controversial dialogues in it. Hindu groups were offended by the depiction of Hanuman and Ravan in the film and called for boycott.”Several also alleged that the dialogues in the film insulted characters from the Ramayana.