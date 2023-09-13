Hombale Films announce that release of Prabhas’s Salaar postponed

Much to the disappointment of fans, the release of Prabhas’s highly-anticipated Salaar Part I: Ceasefire has been postponed. The action film, directed by Prashant Neel of KGF fame, was scheduled for release on September 28, but has been delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the production house Hombale Films said. The makers did not reveal the exact reason for the film getting postponed.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 13, Hombale Films said, “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.”

“Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.”