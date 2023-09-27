Hollywood writers call off five-month strike after tentative agreement with studios

Ending a protest that lasted more than 148 days, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has called off its strike against Hollywood studios and streaming platforms after reaching a historic but tentative agreement. The agreement, if ratified, will ensure an increase in the Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA) — the collective agreement covering the benefits, rights and protections of the work done by WGA members, an increase in the health and pension contributions, a strong regulation on the use of Artificial Intelligence, an increase in residuals, increase in pay for serial writers, flat deals for writers working on projects yet to be greenlit, and more.

In a statement, the Guild said, “The WGA reached a tentative agreement with Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP) on a new three-year MBA … Now that we have finalized the Memorandum of Agreement, we can share details of this exceptional deal, with gains and protections for members in every sector of the business.”

The strike, which began on May 2, was called against AMPTP — an alliance body representing major film and TV studios in Hollywood — after negotiation attempts failed. At the time, the writers had stated that the residuals (financial compensation for actors, directors and others involved in a TV show or a movie from reruns, DVD sales or from streaming platforms) taken by AMPTP has resulted in lower pay for writers. The writers also wanted Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT to only facilitate the writing process and not replace them.

