Hema Committee report: Kerala SIT queries Radikaa Sarathkumar

The Special Investigative Team (SIT) probing the allegations of sexual misconduct in Malayalam film industry detailed in the Hema Committee report , has queried veteran actor and politician, Radikaa Sarathkumar regarding her allegations of cameras being hidden in women’s caravans on film sets. Responding to the findings of the Hema Committee report, Tamil actor Radikaa had recently spoken about discovering hidden cameras in the women’s caravan while shooting for a Malayalam film.

On August 31, Radikaa confirmed to TNM that she had discovered hidden cameras in the caravans assigned to women actors on a Malayalam film set. The actor-politician who first spoke to Asianet about the matter, declined to publicly name the movie set in question.

According to Radikaa, the practice of hiding cameras in women’s caravans was prevalent throughout cinema industries in various languages including Malayalam and Tamil. She had further said that she has experienced the ‘midnight knock ’— the habit of drunk male cast and crew members banging on the doors of women artists late at night — on many occasions. Many times younger women artists, experiencing the same abuse, had sought refuge with her several times, Radikaa had added.

It is significant that both these abusive practices are also detailed in the Hema Committee report. The SIT was formed by the Kerala government on August 25 under IGP G Sparjan Kumar. The team also includes senior women police officers and is operating under the supervision of Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh.

