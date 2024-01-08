HanuMan makers announce donation of Rs 5 per ticket towards Ram Mandir

The makers of HanuMan, which is releasing in theatres on Friday, January 12, have announced that they will be donating Rs 5 from the sale of each ticket towards the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. HanuMan stars actors Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, Vinay Rai, and others. The film is claimed to be inspired by the history of “Akhand Bharat.”
Speaking at the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 7, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was the chief guest for the promotional event, announced, “It is an auspicious time that the Ram Mandir is getting inaugurated, and at the same time the film is releasing. In view of this, as long as our film runs in theatres, from the collections Rs 5 per ticket would be donated to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”
Previously, the makers of Prabhas’ Adipurush followed a similar strategy to promote their movie, a retelling of Ramayana. Theatre managements were asked to reserve an empty seat for the Hindu god Hanuman, claiming that the Hindu god never misses a play about Lord Rama.
The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 22. Along with several Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others, Chiranjeevi has also been invited for the inauguration ceremony. Chiranjeevi announced that he will be attending the ceremony.
According to the director of HanuMan, Prasanth Varma, HanuMan will be the first installment from the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. HanuMan is produced by Niranjan Reddy under PrimeShow Entertainment banner. The film will be clashing with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram at the box office. The producer of HanuMan K Niranjan Reddy has expressed his disappointment over producer-distributor Dil Raju’s monopoly over theatres in Telangana. According to Niranjan Reddy, HanuMan did not get adequate theatres to screen his film.
Addressing this issue, Chiranjeevi said that HanuMan is made with a lot of “finesse” and would definitely succeed at the box office. He said that people will encourage good films if there is good content in it. “It could be a testing time, some theatres might not be available now. It is fine. If not today, people will watch it the next day or the next show.”