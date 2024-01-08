HanuMan makers announce donation of Rs 5 per ticket towards Ram Mandir

The makers of HanuMan, which is releasing in theatres on Friday, January 12, have announced that they will be donating Rs 5 from the sale of each ticket towards the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. HanuMan stars actors Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, Vinay Rai, and others. The film is claimed to be inspired by the history of “Akhand Bharat.”

Speaking at the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 7, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was the chief guest for the promotional event, announced, “It is an auspicious time that the Ram Mandir is getting inaugurated, and at the same time the film is releasing. In view of this, as long as our film runs in theatres, from the collections Rs 5 per ticket would be donated to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

Previously, the makers of Prabhas’ Adipurush followed a similar strategy to promote their movie, a retelling of Ramayana. Theatre managements were asked to reserve an empty seat for the Hindu god Hanuman, claiming that the Hindu god never misses a play about Lord Rama.