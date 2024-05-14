GV Prakash and Saindhavi announce separation after 11 years

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar and singer Saindhavi announced on Monday, May 13 that they would be getting a divorce. The duo shared identical statements on their social media handles saying they have decided to part ways for “mental peace and preserving mutual respect for each other.”

Asking for privacy from the media, fans, and friends during a “deeply personal transition”, the statement added, “Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time.”

GV Prakash and Saindhavi got married 11 years ago in 2013 and had been childhood sweethearts. They had a daughter in 2020. The duo collaborated on many hit songs including ‘Pirai Thedum’ from Mayakkam Enna and ‘Yaaro Ivan’ from Udhayam NH4, to name a few.

Prakash, who is also the nephew of Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, made his singing debut with Rahman’s music for the film Gentleman in 1993. He was introduced as a music composer for the film Veyil in 2006. Since then, he has composed music for several films and has received critical acclaim for his albums. GV Prakash has also acted in a few films, making his acting debut with the horror comedy Darling in 2013. His latest acting venture was DeAr along with Aishwarya Rajesh.

Saindhavi is a Carnatic music vocalist and has been performing since the age of 12. She made her film debut in 2004 with the song ‘Andangaka Kondakari’ from Anniyan. Since then, she has sung numerous songs in Tamil and Telugu and has also appeared on singing reality TV shows as a mentor and judge.