Guntur Kaaram review: Mahesh Babu charms his way through a cliche-ridden film

After over a decade, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram have come together for Guntur Kaaram. The film is set in Guntur, where the protagonist Ramana (Mahesh Babu) owns a chilly yard. He was abandoned by his mother Vasundara (Ramya Krishnan) at a young age, despite which his grandfather (Prakash Raj) wants Ramana to legally acknowledge that they do not have any relationship, and will not inherit their property. In the film, Ramana is like a prince living in exile, who comes to the rescue of his mother and also has the responsibility to fix the dysfunctional family – a common trope in Trivikram’s films of late.

The film has an ensemble star cast of Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Easwari Rao, Vennela Kishore, and others. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Guntur Kaaram rests entirely on the shoulders of Mahesh Babu. He aces the role with his energy, dialogue delivery, and comedy timing. In the boring sad lives of Satyam (Jayaram) and Vasundara, he is like a flaming chilly who brings some excitement and flavour. He is simply outstanding in this fiery role of a man traumatised by his childhood tragedy.

Trivikram’s dialogues are sharp and witty as usual, and it is a delight to see Prakash Raj deliver these lines with his composure. The filmmaker subverts many tropes of the conventional formula Telugu films of having a ‘dreadful villain,’ and further concentrates on his strength to deliver a family drama, and succeeds in it. But while the previous films in Mahesh and Trivikram collaborations have offered something original and different to the audience, Guntur Kaaram is rather underwhelming.