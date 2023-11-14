Gullak, Yeh Meri Family, Jungle Book: A joyful entertainment lineup for Children's Day

Yeh Meri Family, directed by Sameer Saxena, is a delightful drama that beautifully encapsulates the essence of family bonds and values. With two seasons, the first consisting of seven episodes and the second with five, the show chronicles the trials and tribulations of the Awasthi family in the 1990s. In the first season, we follow young Harshu, a middle-class boy, as he navigates the conflicts with the adults in his family. In the second season, we see the world through the eyes of Ritika, an 11th grader who views her mother, Neerja, as the formidable 'Kiran Bedi' of the house. The series seamlessly combines humour and life lessons, making it a captivating and heartwarming watch that reminds us of the importance of family in every phase of life. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

The Jungle Book

Directed by Jon Favreau, this incredible story based on Rudyard Kipling’s classic children’s story book, unfolds across three thrilling seasons, each comprising fifty-two episodes. In season one, Mowgli befriends a red panda named Ponya and embarks on jungle adventures, facing perilous encounters with cobras that require the help of Baloo and Bagheera. Season two sees Mowgli facing the consequences of disobeying the village leader and the return of the vengeful Shere Khan. In the third season, Mowgli's claim to be part of a wolf pack takes an unexpected turn, courtesy of honey and Phaona's scheming. Jungle Book is a delightful and entertaining journey for children, offering adventure and life lessons while immersing them in a world of wild wonder. It is streaming on Prime Video and Disney+.