Gullak, Yeh Meri Family, Jungle Book: A joyful entertainment lineup for Children's Day

Children's Day, which is celebrated on November 14, is all about making kids feel special and bringing a smile to their faces. And what better way to do that with some fantastic series to watch. Here is a list of the most captivating and educational web series that are perfect for this Children's Day, that are not just about entertainment but they also offer valuable life lessons, encourage creativity, and inspire young minds. From exciting adventures to heartwarming stories, there is something for every child to enjoy.
Gullak
The three-part heartwarming web series directed by Palash Vaswani and Amrit Raj Gupta. Gullak revolves around the Mishra family, comprising Santosh, Shanti, Anand "Annu", and Aman Mishra. In season one, Annu's constant tiff with his mother, Shanti, over joblessness and exam results sets the stage. Season two beautifully captures stories of hope, wishes, and love that fill the family's 'gullak' (piggy bank). In season three, the Mishra family evolves both as a family and as individuals, showcasing their undying love and support for each other. Gullak is the perfect choice for a heartwarming family drama, filled with beautiful life lessons, emotions, and struggles, making it a must-watch series. It is streaming on the OTT SonyLIV.
Yeh Meri Family
Yeh Meri Family, directed by Sameer Saxena, is a delightful drama that beautifully encapsulates the essence of family bonds and values. With two seasons, the first consisting of seven episodes and the second with five, the show chronicles the trials and tribulations of the Awasthi family in the 1990s. In the first season, we follow young Harshu, a middle-class boy, as he navigates the conflicts with the adults in his family. In the second season, we see the world through the eyes of Ritika, an 11th grader who views her mother, Neerja, as the formidable 'Kiran Bedi' of the house. The series seamlessly combines humour and life lessons, making it a captivating and heartwarming watch that reminds us of the importance of family in every phase of life. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime.
The Jungle Book
Directed by Jon Favreau, this incredible story based on Rudyard Kipling’s classic children’s story book, unfolds across three thrilling seasons, each comprising fifty-two episodes. In season one, Mowgli befriends a red panda named Ponya and embarks on jungle adventures, facing perilous encounters with cobras that require the help of Baloo and Bagheera. Season two sees Mowgli facing the consequences of disobeying the village leader and the return of the vengeful Shere Khan. In the third season, Mowgli's claim to be part of a wolf pack takes an unexpected turn, courtesy of honey and Phaona's scheming. Jungle Book is a delightful and entertaining journey for children, offering adventure and life lessons while immersing them in a world of wild wonder. It is streaming on Prime Video and Disney+.
Asura
Follow the remarkable journey of 15-year-old Darsh, who, after years of familial disrespect and martial arts exam failures, discovers inner strength when he rescues a stranger. With a newfound mentor's support, Darsh embarks on a quest to redeem his family's name and find success. The story showcases the transformative power of personal growth and resilience in the face of adversity. Asura is a must-listen for its gripping narrative and themes of courage and determination, making it a perfect choice for young listeners. The audio story is available on Pocket FM.