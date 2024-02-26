Guards at the Taj: Exceptional acting enhances brilliant production by Rasa Theatre

Babur and Humayun are ‘old pals’, yet there couldn’t be two men who are completely different from each other. Babur is the romantic among the two, with an imagination that is as big a part of him as his curiosity. As for his job, there is nothing he could care less about. Humayun, on the other hand, is pragmatic, and is neither imaginative nor curious like his friend. The son of the ‘chief top boss man’ of the imperial guards, Humayun is very particular about fulfilling his duties and doing no wrong in the eyes of his elders. While Babur adores beauty, his pal Humayun struggles to name a single beautiful thing.

The play is premised on the urban legend that upon the completion of the Taj Mahal, emperor Shah Jahan ordered that the hands of the 20,000 men who worked on it be chopped off, “so that nothing as beautiful may ever be built again”. The job falls on the lowliest of the imperial guards, Babur and Humayun. Through an entire night, Babur chops off 40,000 hands, while Humayun cauterises the stumps. When it dawns on him that by the emperor’s logic, the Taj Mahal will be the last beautiful thing to ever be made, Babur cries helplessly, “I killed beauty.”

The Taj is certainly not the only thing of beauty in the play. There is beauty in Babur and Humayun’s friendship, the extent of which is shown when the latter knows exactly how to keep Babur calm as guilt tightens its grip on him. Yet, at a later point, Humayun is forced to put duty and obedience to the emperor above their friendship. The conflict in the characters’ minds is poetically presented on stage.

But can an autocrat’s diktat forever kill beauty? Will beauty find a way to re-emerge, no matter how many hands are chopped off to suppress it? The play ends on the note that beauty never dies and instead, triumphs over all else.

I had gone for the play with a friend – a teacher of English Literature – and so, the drive back was, unsurprisingly, spent uncovering the literary references woven into the play. But even if the audience was to miss the references, it doesn’t take away from the viewing experience.