GOAT: Tamil Nadu government allows Vijay’s film an extra show on Sept 5

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, September 4, issued an order permitting the makers of the film GOAT to have one special show at 9 am in theatres on September 5.

GOAT stars actors Vijay, Meenakshi Chaudary, Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Premji, and others. The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment.

While the producers, AGS Entertainment, had sought permission for the special show for two days—September 5 and 6, the government allowed the special show only on the first day of the film’s release.

The Vijay-starrer is said to be a spy-thriller, where he plays dual roles. The film has a host of yesteryear actors like Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, and Laila.

The film is receiving a lot of hype considering that Vijay shortly plans to quit acting in films to concentrate on his political career. The actor recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The film is reportedly made on a massive budget of around Rs 400 crore, making it one of the most expensive films produced in 2024. The film has already made Rs 50 crore through advance booking collection worldwide.

Music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, editing by Venkat Raajen, art direction by Rajeevan, and action choreography by Dileep Subbarayan.